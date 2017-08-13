Dinakaran attacks BJP, blames it for destroying political climate in India

BJP’s alleged support to Palaniswami and Panneerselvam over their merger to oust Dinakaran can be a probable reason for this attack on the saffron party. (ani)

While E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions are reportedly busy to firm up a merger plan that would show the exit door to TTV Dinakaran, the AIADMK retaliated on Saturday by writing a poem in which he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to a report by The Indian Express. Dinakaran on Saturday published a poem on ‘Namadhu MGR’ which is a party daily still under the control of jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s family along with channel Jaya TV. The poem is called “Kaavi Adi, Kazhagathai Azhi” which means ‘Saffron attack, Destroy the party’.

The Indian Express reported that the poem is directed towards the BJP blaming them of their “authoritarian” politics which is destroying the political environment in various states. BJP’s alleged support to Palaniswami and Panneerselvam over their merger to oust Dinakaran can be a probable reason for this attack on the saffron party.

Though the leader of DMK faction MK Stalin had said that the party will move a no-confidence motion if required, sources said that the decision will only be taken after seeing the strength of Dinakaran’s party in the rally which he has planned for August 14. The turnout will be deciding the strength of Sasikala faction but according to the latest report, hardly 10-12 MLAs are loyal to Dinakaran at this point of time. Indian Express quoted a senior member of the Palaniswami faction saying, “we will call a general body meeting to remove Sasikala before August 22 (when BJP president Amit Shah visits the state) or this month-end. The merger will be the immediate step after that.”

The senior leader further added that one Cabinet and two Ministers of State posts are being offered from Delhi. While it is said that V Maitreyan has been offered the Cabinet post, a report suggests that the offer has already initiated fight among the senior leaders of AIADMK. Tamil Nadu Congress chief S Thirunavukkarasar alleged that BJP is conducting a ‘Kangaroo court’ and ministers are frequently visiting Delhi for guidance.