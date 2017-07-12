Dimapur bridge collapse: 4 killed, 5 injured in tragedy; probe ordered

District administration officials said plying of heavy vehicles was stopped on the bridge in 2015, but light vehicles were allowed as the road connected over 100 villages. (PTI)

Four persons, including a minor were killed and five others injured when a bridge collapsed near Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research here today, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur Kesonyu Yhome said so far four persons, including two women from Tripura, were killed in the incident. The DC said the deceased are yet to be identified and added that the injured are being treated at a local hospital. Police and State Disaster Management personnel have reached the spot, but rescue operations are being hampered due to strong currents of the stream, Yhome said adding, five vehicles are still stuck in the debris.

An alternative route connecting the highway linking Dimapur with Kohima is being arranged for commuters, he added. District administration officials said plying of heavy vehicles was stopped on the bridge in 2015, but light vehicles were allowed as the road connected over 100 villages. An emergency meeting of the state cabinet held in the evening has directed payment of ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and also to the injured, an official statement said.

The state government has also directed an inquiry to be conducted by Secretary (Law and Justice) into the circumstances leading to the collapse of the bridge and loss of lives, the statement added.