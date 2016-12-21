Dilsukhnagar blasts case: Lessons to learn from judgement

Yasin Bhatkal, 4 others sentenced to death in Hyderabad blast case.

The conviction of Yasin Bhatkal and four others on Monday for the 2013 twin bombings in Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad is the first successful prosecution against members of the Indian Mujahideen group. Many of its alleged operatives had been kept in prisons across the country, some on the basis of proofs that appears persuasive, and others to answer charges that seem less so, an editorial by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

However, none of them had been convicted for terror campaign mainly in urban areas that claimed more than 200 lives since 1995, until the Dilsukhnagar judgment two days back. For all the elements in criminal justice system in India, the police who probed cases, the lawyers responsible for defending and prosecuting litigants, and, of course, the judges — this ought to be a matter of serious concern, it added.

For citizens, it is even more so: If India’s criminal justice system cannot address high-profile terrorism cases, what hope is there of seeing law and order enforced in more routine matters? Lessons can be learned from what went in right steps in the cas. After Siddibapa was held in an operation led by Intelligence Bureau in 2013, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency, which helped Dilsukhnagar investigation to be given the resources it required, something overburdened and under-equipped state police forces lack more often.

You may also like to watch this video

The fact that NIA cases are heard in special courts, also helped for the prosecution to proceed rapidly, at least by standards within the country. Even while it may be years before the inevitable appeals in the case conclude, this case is a good example of things going in right direction. Having said this, to conclude that all big cases should be handled by agencies like NIA, would be to learn the wrong lessons: The high volume of counter-terrorism cases in the country would simply drown any central organisation in work, the paper said further.

Apart from this, the Centre and state governments must come up with a road-map for capacity-building in police forces in India, to give them the training standards, human resources, and investigative infrastructure that they need so desperately .