Diljit Dosanjh buys private jet and Twitterati just can’t have enough of the news

Punjabi singer-actor, the heartthrob of many Indians, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share some good news with his fans. The actor has bought a private jet and he couldn’t stop but share the happiness with his followers. His tweet read: ‘New Beginning starts with Private Jet’. And not just a short message, Dosanjh even posted a video of the jet and how he was enjoying the experience.

Apart from enjoying the fruits of his labour presently, Diljit is all busy preparing for his ‘Dream Tour ‘ – an upcoming concert – which would start from next month. According to The Indian Express, the actor will be performing in Vancouver on 6th May, at North Land Coliseum in Edmonton on 13 May, at Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg on 17 May and the concert will end on 22 May at Powerade Center, Toronto.

New Beginning Starts With Private Jet ???? pic.twitter.com/xXC6fmpzAl — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 17, 2017

From a popular singer in Punjab to a celebrated actor across India, Diljit has won the hearts of many with his performances. Diljit came into the limelight with his spectacular performance in Udta Punjab. He was also awarded the Best Male Debut Actor title at the 62nd Filmfare Awards. Post the success of Udta Punjab, Diljit was celebrated by his fans for his performance in the Abhishek Chaubey film, Phillauri. He has also shot a promotional song for the upcoming movie, Noor. If this is not enough, Diljit was also awarded the ‘Style Icon of the Year’ award.

After learning about his private jet, Twitterati congratulated the actor and wished him luck.

Diljit is also working on some upcoming projects. He has also signed an upcoming ‘Punjabi Superhero’ film by Balaji Telefilms. “It has been a great journey with Balaji and after Udta Punjab, us coming together for Super Singh makes it all the more special,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.