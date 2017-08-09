Dilip Kumar leaves Mumbai hospital, accompanied by wife Saira Banu

Today Dilip Kumar was seen in a wheelchair leaving the hospital premises accompanied by his wife Saira.(ANI)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was discharged today from Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. The actor, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, was hospitalised eight days ago. According to PTI, the 94-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of dehydration and urinary tract infection. A family friend had continually updated about the actor’s health. After his discharge today, his wife Saira Banu said, ” It seemed like a nightmare. I can’t tell you how grateful I am to God. This has been a miracle.”

After his admission to the hospital, the actor was kept under observation in the ICU and was recovering. At that point of time, Lilavati Hospital’s vice-president Ajay Kumar Pandey said, “He is improving. He is doing fine. His creatinine levels have reduced. He is not on ventilator but is in the ICU. Due to the age factor, we have to keep him under observation.” The actor has shown considerable recovery and throughout this period, his wife was always by his side.

Earlier, she had tweeted to thank fans and doctors for their support and well wishes. "This excellent team has given the green signal to take Sahab home today. My gratitude to fans, friends for prayers, doctors for expert treatment, hospital staff n Sahab's personal attendants for all the care. It is the Almighty God's will and benevolence that I wish to acknowledge in all humility and gratitude," she wrote on the actor's official Twitter page.