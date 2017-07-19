Dileep real estate empire worth Rs 600 crore; now ED puts foreign stage shows by actor under scanner

The actor, who is also a well-known producer, theater owner, and film distributor, has been accused of offering Rs 1.5 crore to a gang of goons led by Pulsar Suni for abducting and torturing his former colleague. (PTI)

A report by Manorama News says that actor Dileep and relatives ‘sit’ over real estate assets worth Rs 600 crore. The report says that the Enforcement Directorate has found a crucial piece of evidence regarding the same. Manorama Online reports that a ‘huge sum of money’ had been transferred to a woman who worked in the cinema industry from an account belonging to actor Dileep in connection with the Malayalam actress attack case. Earlier, after the actor’s arrest, the Enforcement Directorate had brought under its scanner all the financial transactions pertaining to Malayalam movies that were produced during the last five years. The ED had already collected details of benami investments in the Chalakudy-based multiplex that the actor opened about three years ago. Even the actor’s stage shows that were conducted abroad are now under the ED scanner to check if there is any trail of black money.

It has been found by ED that Dileep’s real estate businesses received money from abroad. Agencies also say that the movie business has now become an easy platform to facilitate money laundering by those with vested interests.

The actor’s businesses have come under the radar after his arrest in connection with the Malayalam actress abduction and molestation case. The actor, who is also a well-known producer, theater owner, and film distributor, has been accused of offering Rs 1.5 crore to a gang of goons led by Pulsar Suni for abducting and torturing his former colleague, a young Malayalam actress.

READ| Hero Turns Villain: Actor Dileep demanded ‘original’ video of attacked actress

In the police remand report that had been submitted, it states that the actor holds the young actress responsible for the breakdown of his first marriage and that he reportedly told Pulsar Suni to send him ‘original’ video and nude visuals of the attacked actress. This development had first been reported by Manorama News and Mathrubhumi News.