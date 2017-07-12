Dileep arrest: Two days custody of actor granted to police by Magistrate; next bail application to be heard in open court room

The arrested actor Dileep’s bail application has been heard in Magistrate’s court today.

custody of the actor, whereas the police had pressed for three days. The actor’s next bail application will be heard in an open courtroom. The actor and his advocate Ramkumar were booed on their way to court. Public anger was palpable as people shouted abuses at the actor. He was produced in the Magistrate’s chamber instead of the open courtroom and his bail application was heard as the first item today at 11 AM.

It was clear from the start that the Kerala police would press for an extension of his custody. However, Dileep’s bail application stated that he is ínnocent and has nothing to do with the attack on the Malayalam actress. It was further stated that he has been ”framed” in the case.

The actor had been remanded to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the Malayalam actress abduction case. He is accused of conspiracy pertaining to the abduction and assault on the actress. If his crime is proved in court, Dileep will have to undergo punishment for the crimes that have been committed by the first accused in the case, Pulsar Suni.

As Pulsar Suni’s call records reveal that he was in touch with actor-turned-director Nadirshah, it is likely that he will be questioned again by the police and so will Dileep’s manager, Appunni. Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh will also be questioned as Pulsar Suni had been his driver.