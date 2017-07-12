Dileep arrest: Once a hero, now a villain! Welcome to Central Jail is how trolls bashed actor on social media

While many trolls were mocking the actor based on his recent movies from Welcome to Central Jail and King Liar, even the local TV news channels did not spare him.

When actor Dileep was arrested on Monday in connection with the Malayalam actress attack case, it triggered a social media storm where trolls took him on mercilessly. While many trolls were mocking the actor based on his recent movies from Welcome to Central Jail and King Liar, even the local TV news channels did not spare him. Several local news channels had hosted special evening programs titled ‘Welcome to Central Jail, which played out hilarious visuals from his earlier movie and then synced it with the latest images of the actor clad in a white kurta and smiling at the cameras as he was being led to the rear seat of a white Scorpio car, which took him to the Aluva Police Club.

Throughout, the actor has been seen smiling slightly, even when he was booed and there were abuses being hurled at him by the angry public. High-security measures were taken by the police on the day following his arrest when they had to take him to the Magistrate’s residence. The police wanted to avoid any altercation with the public as sentiments were running high and the situation could turn volatile when they see the actor. Despite all security measures taken to beef up the actor’s security, people thronged all sides of the area to shower abuses on him.

Police remand report says that Dileep demanded ”original” video of attacked Malayalam actress

From mimicry artist to film star, how this leading actor landed in jail

Once labeled as a ”janapriya nayakan” or popular hero, Dileep has now become the ‘villain’ that everyone wants to bash. Even his closest actor friends, who spoke out strongly for him in the AMMA earlier, have now taken a U-turn and changed their stance after his arrest, given the indication that the police are likely to come after those who are close to him. Now that AMMA and FEFKA have announced his removal, the clear message is that the film industry wants to keep a safe distance from the arrested actor.