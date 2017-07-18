Medical students watched ‘brutal’ visuals of attacked Malayalam actress video as part of forensic studies, says report

Ever since the arrest of Dileep, a leading actor in the Malayalam film industry, Kerala has been rocked by controversies surrounding the actor. However, the actor’s lawyer Ramkumar maintains that this is a conspiracy and his brother Anoop reiterates that Dileep is being framed. (Reuters)

Ever since the arrest of Dileep, a leading actor in the Malayalam film industry, Kerala has been rocked by controversies surrounding the actor. However, the actor’s lawyer Ramkumar maintains that this is a conspiracy and his brother Anoop reiterates that Dileep is being framed. Now Kaumudi Online, in a shocking report, revealed that some students of a prominent medical college in Kochi have watched the visuals of Pulsar Suni and his gang members attacking the young Malayalam actress. The report states that the teacher showed two visuals of the video to second-year medical students as part of their forensic studies. The teacher, as per the report, was referring to forensics and legal angles that can be taken into account in a case like this.

According to the report by Kaumudi Online, students were shown the visuals that displayed ‘brutal unnatural sexual abuse’ and some of them informed their parents and one of them, being a doctor conveyed this information to a prominent doctor. Some parents have also informed top police officials about the latest development but there is no further update on the same. This could pose a dilemma for the cops, given the sensitive nature of the case.

In fact, many questions are being raised in the light of the Kaumudy Online report – how did visuals of such a highly confidential video leak and from where? The police may have to probe this angle as well.

Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni – the prime accused in the case – has left a cryptic message to the media persons as he left the court premises and was being taken to jail today. He stated, “The story is still not complete, there is more.” When asked if there are more culprits, he gave a cryptic response, “Let the VIP from Aluva talk.”

Though Pulsar Suni did not directly mention the actor’s name to media persons, it is a known fact that Dileep is from Aluva. According to reports by Manorama and Mathrubhumi Online, the actor has continued with his non-cooperative stance with the police.