Dileep arrest: From child artist to top heroine, Kavya Madhavan’s first marriage, divorce and entry into actor’s life

Dileep will be taken to Thrissur today to collect evidence. His bail application will come up for hearing tomorrow morning. As per Manorama and Mathrubhumi news reports, the police are likely to question Kavya Madhavan and her mother in connection with their investigation into the case of the abduction and molestation of an actress in Kochi. State DGP chief Loknath Behera had told press reporters when Dileep was arrested that more arrests from the film industry are likely to follow. Local media channels have repeatedly questioned and held panel discussions on why there are no updates yet around Nadirshah, Appunni, and Kavya Madhavan along with her mother.

In her statement to the Magistrate, the attacked actress had reportedly cited what Pulsar Suni had told her that it was a ”quotation” during the attack on her. This has been reported in all mainstream local print and news media channels, along with Pulsar Suni’s statement to the cops that he handed over a memory card of the attacked actress’ images to ”Madam” and he told the police that he delivered the same at Kavya Madhavan’s boutique Laksyah which is located in Kochi. While local media channels are hosting evening shows speculating on ”Who is Madam and have cops found her?”, there is no confirmation or disclosure about ‘her identity yet.

Right from the start, the police investigation had also been centered around ”a mystery” woman in relation to this attack but there have been no announcements or disclosures yet by the police in this regard.

From mimicry artist to film star, how this leading actor landed in jail

Meanwhile, actor-turned-MLA Mukesh will be questioned in this case, so will Nadirshah and Appunni. Dileep’s brother, Anoop, has been questioned before but the police will question him again to find out what he knows about the case.

Kavya Madhavan began her career as a child artist. She won the hearts of Malayalis easily with her performances and from child artist, she became a leading actress in Malayalam. She has acted as a heroine with all superstars and leading actors in the industry. However, her most popular films that rocked at the box office were with Dileep.

Dileep demanded original video of the attacked actress

The actress was married to Nishal in February 2009 and she had shifted to Kuwait. However, she returned to Kerala within a few months and according to Manorama News, her husband alleged that she was cheating on him. A bitter war of words ensued as his mother produced audio clippings of Dileep’s conversations and how he was forcing Nishal to divorce Kavya. His mother had also implied that her son was being threatened by Dileep and his friends, as per a report by Manorama yesterday. The couple parted on a bitter note and a divorce was granted in May 2011 and Kavya Madhavan married Dileep in a secret ceremony in November, 2016.