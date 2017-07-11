Dileep arrest: It is official now! Superstar Mammootty announces removal of beleaguered actor from AMMA

It is official now – superstar Mammootty announced Dileep’s removal from AMMA. Dileep had a key leadership role in AMMA throughout the years since its formation.

It is official now – superstar Mammootty announced Dileep’s removal from AMMA. Dileep had a key leadership role in AMMA throughout the years since its formation. The Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (KEFKA) has also announced its decision to expel Dileep. In the official statement, superstar Mammootty said, “In view of his arrest, Dileep has been removed from primary membership of AMMA. Our organization is for all and we will never favor a particular section of people in AMMA.”

Local media channels hint that young actors such as Prithviraj and Asif Ali had reportedly made it clear that they would break away from AMMA if it continued to maintain ”silence” on the arrested actor Dileep.

Talking to media persons before the meeting had begun, actor Prithviraj stated, “If there is no statement from AMMA, I will make my stance on this issue clear after the meeting.”

Dileep’s close friend, director Nadirshah is unlikely to be named as an accused in the conspiracy case, as per the latest reports on local channels. Police sources indicate that there is no evidence to show that he had any role in the Malayalam actress attack case.

Dileep’s arrest has drawn considerable political reactions across the state.

Commenting on the latest development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that those who are found guilty will not be allowed to escape and that the police will do their duty.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters that if required, actor Mukesh can also be taken for questioning by the police.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, used strong terms to convey his disgust with the latest developments. He said that Dileep’s arrest is a blot and a shame for all Malayalis but he also demanded the Chief Minister’s apology for ruling out the ”conspiracy” angle at the start of the police investigation even before the cops had come up with their findings.