Dileep arrest: Hero turns villain; police remand report says the actor demanded ‘original video’ of attacked Malayalam actress

It is during one of Amma’s foreign tours in March 2013 that actor Dileep reportedly lost his cool with the same actress and he blasted her for informing Manju Warrier.

According to the remand report submitted by the police team that is investigating the Malayalam actress attack case, Mathrubhumi has reported that when actor Dileep reportedly gave a ”quotation” against the attacked actress, he had also demanded from Pulsar Suni the ”original” video of the same. This finding has been indicated in the police remand report, according to Mathrubhumi online. It is also reported that the actor had directly given the ”quotation” against the actress to Pulsar Suni and he had insisted that he wanted a smiling image of the actress showing her ring and this had been complied with. The actress was asked to smile even when she was crying and she was forced to pose with a smiling face and showing the ring on her finger, according to Pulsar Suni’s statement to the police.

The conspiracy to attack the actress was first hatched in April 2013. The conspiracy discussions first took off in Room 410 in a well-known Hotel – known as Abad Plaza, as per Mathrubhumi report. The rehearsal shows for Amma’s foreign tour were being conducted in Abad Plaza and it is in this room that the actor reportedly conspired with others. It is during one of Amma’s foreign tours in March 2013 that actor Dileep reportedly lost his cool with the same actress and he blasted her for informing Manju Warrier. This spat was witnessed by several other actors and actresses who were a part of the tour. The following month, the conspiracy was first hatched.

Thereafter, a series of ”discussions” were held during the shoot of Dileep’s movie ”Georgettan’s Pooram”. It is on the sets of this Dileep movie that Pulsar Suni’s pictures were seen in the background frame whereas, throughout the police investigation, the actor had maintained that he had no links with the accused Pulsar Suni and that he did not even know him. Pulsar Suni, on the other hand, told the police that he had known Dileep for many years. According to reports, Dileep and Pulsar Suni met thrice in 2016 and held discussions in the actor’s BMW car.