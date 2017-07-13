Dileep arrest: Fresh allegations link actor to Kalabhavan Mani death; CBI records statement of director

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Dileep’s alleged involvement in Kalabhavan Mani’s death has now sparked a huge controversy across the state.

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Dileep’s alleged involvement in Kalabhavan Mani’s death has now sparked a huge controversy across the state. During a program hosted on Mathrubhumi News TV channel, it was reported that director Baiju Kottarakara had claimed that he has evidence to prove Dileep’s link with Kalabhavan Mani’s death. Following this, Mathrubhumi has also reported that CBI has now recorded the director’s statement. The director stated that a woman from Kozhikode had phoned him, saying that she has some important revelations on Kalabhavan Mani’s real estate deals with Dileep, following which they had some serious altercations.

Director Baiju told Mathrubhumi that he recorded the woman’s call and that he is ready to provide more evidence, if and when required.

Mani’s brother Ramakrishnan came forward and stated that he had always had his doubts that a ”quotation” gang was behind his brother’s death.

Kalabhavan Mani, who had started his career as a popular mimicry artist, moved on to do roles of every possible shade – be it that of a sidekick, a comedian, a character role, a villain’s role and he also did several Malayalam movies as a hero. Right from the days, he had started as a mimicry artist, his tendency to was drink was allegedly an issue. But as an actor, he was known for his natural acting style and much loved among the masses. He has acted with all superstars in South Indian cinema including Rajinikanth and was known to be brilliant in his portrayal of any role that he took up.

Kalabhavan Mani’s mysterious death sent ripples of shock across Kerala and there was much speculation about how he had died. Following this, his wife Nimmi and his brother Ramakrishnan went to court seeking a CBI probe into his death and since last year, CBI had been probing this case.