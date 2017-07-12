Dileep arrest: Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh does a ”U” turn, likely to be questioned by police in Malayalam actress attack case

A number of well-known Malayalam actors are likely to be questioned in relation to the Malayalam actress molestation case.

A number of well-known Malayalam actors are likely to be questioned in relation to the Malayalam actress molestation case. The names, as per local news channels, include actor and MLA Mukesh, director Nadirshah and Dileep’s manager, Appunni. Other names have not been revealed yet. Pulsar Suni’s phone records reveal several calls made to Nadirshah and to the extent of three calls on one day. Police are not convinced about Nadirshah’s statements and there may be further questioning as to why Pulsar Suni was constantly reaching out to him.

At AMMA’s meeting last week, a dramatic sequence of events was played out by actors Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar in defense of actor Dileep. They shouted at media persons and seemed to hold the media responsible for going after the actor with regard to the case of the attacked Malayalam actress. The visual images of the actors shouting at media persons and categorically stating that they stand by the actor Dileep and will defend him at any cost took the whole state by surprise.

Public anger poured against the actor, forcing CPM to ask Mukesh for an explanation for supporting Dileep as he is an MLA and not just an actor.

A notable point is also that Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in this case, had been Mukesh’s driver for a year. In the first phase of the police investigation, no attempt had been made to establish or question those in the film industry. Now, with Dileep’s arrest, it is clear that many people close to him in the industry are likely to come under the scanner and be taken for questioning.

According to statements issued by Mukesh, he said that he had no idea about his driver’s criminal record but had removed him from service. However, the local media channels have reported that actor Mukesh is likely to be questioned by the police as Pulsar Suni had been his former employee.

Following Dileep’s arrest, Mukesh did a complete U-turn by praising the Pinarayi Vijayan government for bringing the case to its logical conclusion and he went so far as to express his ”shock” in the following words, “It is shocking for me that some one who worked with me like a brother for so many years and repeatedly told me he is innocent has been arrested. Till his arrest, I had no reason to doubt him but now AMMA has also initiated strict action against him.”

Mukesh, known for his comedy roles, is currently MLA and he represents the Kollam constituency. His public display of open support to Dileep has caused dent for the political party that he is affiliated with and he has been asked to give an explanation for the same.