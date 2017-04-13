Digital payment wallet to be used for only for captive purposes on Amazon.in portal, says Sriram Jagannathan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved and given a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) license to Amazon for operating prepaid wallet on its platform

Amazon will have its own payment wallet. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved and given a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) license to Amazon for operating prepaid wallet on its platform. To make the payment process simpler and smoother for its customers, Amazon will offer payment wallet option on its website. While talking to The Indian Express, Payments Sriram Jagannathan, Amazon India’s vice-president said the wallet will only be used for captive purposes on the Amazon.in portal. “We are pleased to receive our PPI (prepaid payment instruments) licence from the RBI. Our focus is providing customers with a convenient and trusted cashless payments experience. RBI is in the process of finalising the guidelines for PPIs. We look forward to seeing a continuation of the low limit wallet dispensation with simplified KYC & authentication. This will allow us to help customers adopt digital payments at scale and thereby contribute towards making India a less cash economy.”

He further added that “We recently launched Amazon Pay where customers can fund their prepaid balance using internet banking and credit or debit card for smooth purchases and payments. With this, customers can go cashless and enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience only on Amazon.in.”

Keeping in mind the growing usage of payment wallet for purchasing goods and services, the RBI has fixed Rs 1 lakh as the upper limit for the wallet. Apart from this, RBI has also suggested raising the minimum capital requirement by almost five times for digital wallet operators.

The draft circular issued reads that “PPI issues shall ensure that there is no co-mingling of funds originating from any other activity that the issuer may be undertaking such as business correspondent of bank/s, intermediary for payment aggregation, payment gateway etc” The Indian Express reported.

Jagannathan added, “We hope the government and RBI would continue to encourage multiple ways to shift consumers from cash behaviour by recognising the value of digital wallets, used especially for making small value payments to large merchants like ecom, government, IRCTC, utility or insurance companies.”