Digital India! Now, just show mAadhaar on smartphone for your airport security verification

In a major development, a circular issued by aviation security agency Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has informed that mobile Aadhaar or m-Aadhaar can be used as an identity proof for airports while minors will not require any identification documents if they are accompanied by parents, says Times Of India.

Flyers entering the premises of an airport need to carry any one of the ten identity proofs listed by BCAS in its latest circular that includes passport, voter ID card, Aadhaar or m-Aadhaar, PAN card and driving licence. Availing the option of producing the mobile feature of Aadhaar has come as a huge relief for passengers as they don’t need to carry any physical documents with them that eliminates the fear of losing important documents. Passengers will now just have to download the m-Aadhaar app on their mobile and they can access their Aadhaar Card directly.

The BCAS, in order to let passengers fly needs to verify the passenger’s identity and carrying an original photo identity proof is mandatory. However, m-Aadhaar app lets you access to the photo identity proof without the hassle of carrying a physical document. The UIDIA launched the m-Aadhaar in July which can be downloaded from Google Play. However, one has to make sure that they are downloading from the same number that has been linked to Aadhaar Card.

Circular issued by BCAS on October 26 read, ‘’In order to ensure that a bonafide passenger is travelling on a valid ticket issued in his/her name as well as to avoid any controversy/argument with the security staff, any of the following photo identity documents shall be carried in original.’’

But, introduction of m-Aadhaar has made carrying identity documents more simple and secure. Where security features of the app are concerned, there is the added measure of entering your password every time you want to do any action on the app.

Here are the ten documents eligible as identity proofs :

1) Passport

2) Voter ID

3) Aadhaar or m-Aadhaar

4) Pan Card

5) Driving licence

6) Service ID

7) Student ID card

8) Passbook of account in a nationalised bank with photo

9) Pension card or pension documents with photo

10) Disability ID card or handicapped medical certificate

How can you create your profile in mAadhaar app?

Enter 12 digit Aadhaar Number or scan your Aadhaar card

Ensure that your mobile connection is active and that the mobile number is same as that available with UIDAI as your registered mobile number.

After providing the mandatory inputs, press the button ‘Verify’, available at the bottom of the screen. After pressing the ‘Verify’ button, do not navigate away from the screen.

If details provided by you are found to be correct, then application will receive OTP and read OTP automatically from the phone.

How to view profile in mAadhaar app?

You can view your profile by following these steps:

Press your profile on the homepage of the app

Authenticate yourself by entering profile password

In the profile screen flip your profile to view address

How to view updated profile in mAadhaar?