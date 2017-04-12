Digital India Day row: Meghalaya opposes Narendra Modi government’s decision to observe it on Good Friday

CM Sangma said the state government will not participate in such programmes which aim at diluting the secular fabric of the nation. (PTI image)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has expressed his strong opposition against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to observe Digital India Day on April 14 citing that Good Friday will fall on that day and the occasion is widely observed by the Christians across the state. Sangma said the state government will not participate in such programmes which aim at diluting the secular fabric of the nation, according to a report.

“I will write to the Prime Minister as it is necessary for me to express concern on behalf of the people with special reference to the North East, which have a major chunk of Christian community,” he said.

He said the state government has officially intimated the Union Cabinet Secretary in this regard.

Lambasting at the Centre’s decision, Mukul said “We have to be candid in asking what is their agenda. The identification of dates – observing Good Governance Day on Christmas and now Digital India Day on Good Friday – are they (BJP-led NDA) trying to marginalise the minority?”

“BJP is creating a perception in the North East that everything is good with their style of functioning and the people of NE should accept them. This testimony is not based on facts.

“Congress will provide a more stable government in Meghalaya, capable of turning round the whole socio-economic landscape of the state,” he said expressing confidence that the ruling Congress will return to power after the state Assembly elections in 2018.

Meanwhile, Digital India, which is creating a global buzz with its massive outreach and innovative solutions, has attracted the attention of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

MIT students have invited senior minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for a day-long brain-storming session on Digital India to discuss the progress made by India in digitisation, the challenges that lies ahead and its impact on the socio-economic fabric of the country.

“It is indeed heartening to see that the transformational programs of our government such as Digital India, Skill India, Stand-Up India, Aadhaar etc are generating curiosity among some of the best institutions of the world,” the Union IT minister said in a statement issued by organisers of the annual MIT-India Conference.

(With agency inputs)