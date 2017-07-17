DIG Roopa transferred after exposing Sasikala in Rs 2 cr VIP jail bribe case

The Bengaluru DIG (Prisons) D Roopa was transferred to the traffic department on Monday morning. (Source: PTI)

The Bengaluru DIG (Prisons) D Roopa was transferred to the traffic department on Monday morning, days after she exposed AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala. Only a few days back, Roopa had alleged that a Rs 2 crore bribe was given by AIADMK chief VK Sasikala to jail officials. She has now been shifted to the traffic department as the commissioner for Road Safety and Traffic, reported news agency ANI. The allegations were, however, denied by the director general of police (prisons) HN Sathyanarayana Rao and others.

Roopa who was previously serving as the Karnataka Deputy Inspector General of Police was consistently under fire ever since she had hit out at the state police department. After the incident, she had come out and criticised the media by saying that it is unfair to target her as she was not the one to reach out to them first. “I didn’t speak to media originally, the DG gave the details. So service rules should apply to all and not on one,” Roopa was quoted as saying by ANI. “Targeting me is unfair. If action is to be taken then it should be against all and not just me,” Roopa added.

Even though there was a demand for inquiry against her, Roopa had said that she stands by her words. “I stick to my report and I stand by it, but I have not divulged details of the contents anywhere,” she said while adding that she had not divulged details of the allegations but it was done by others and “hence I have not violated the conduct rule.”

Roopa’s stunning revelation had created a storm in both Tamil Nadu as well as Karnataka. Sasikala, the AIADMK General Secretary, was sentenced to jail in a disproportionate assets case days after taking over the reigns of the party. Sasikala, also known as Chinamma, was sent to jail after she surrendered before a trial court in Karnataka capital. On February 14, Supreme Court restored a conviction against Sasikala in a two-decades-old disproportionate assets case, as per PTI report.