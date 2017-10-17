Diesel generators banned in Delhi, parking fees set to be hiked; cars may be banned too!

Diesel generators have been banned in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Parking fee may be hiked as well.

(Source: IE)

Diesel generators have been banned in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Not only this, there is also a possibility of a hike in parking fees for vehicles may be imposed – it may go as high as four times! The reason behind these major moves by the authorities is that the national capital’s pollution woes are out of control. And this is leading to a torrid time for the Delhi government to combat this deadly problem. Now, to battle the city’s dwindling air quality; new moves have come into force today. More stringent action may well be taken if the situation worsens in the city.

Delhi’s air quality has entered the red zone, that has led to the implementation of stringent rules by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). EPCA chairman Bhure Lal and member Sunita Narain announced the decision following a review meeting today. As quoted by PTI, Narain said that parking fee may have to be hiked in Delhi, despite the fact that a parking policy is still being worked out. She added that if air pollution aggravates further and in case it touches alarming proportions “cars will have to be off the roads”. The measure, if required, will be enforced under the Graded Response Action Plan, in which a series of measures will be taken based on the severity of air pollution during the winter months, as per the PTI report.

Narain’s disclosure comes in the wake of alarming levels of pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region that has even banned the sale of firecrackers this Diwali following a Supreme Court order. Measures that come under the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories of the Graded Response Action Plan came into force today. Meanwhile, the much controversial Badarpur Thermal Plant has also been closed under the plan.