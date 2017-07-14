Didn’t see anybody leaving, says AR Rahman’s sister Raihanah on concert furore

In an interview to a TV channel, she said there was a decent number of Hindi songs in the set list and she did not spot any audience leaving in middle of the concert. (Image: Twitter)

With AR Rahman being trolled for performing more Tamil songs during his concert in the UK, the music maestro’s sister AR Raihanah has come out in his defence saying music is beyond language barrier. In an interview to a TV channel, she said there was a decent number of Hindi songs in the set list and she did not spot any audience leaving in the middle of the concert. “We did have a pretty good number of Hindi songs. There were some songs sung in Hindi like ‘Humma Humma’, ‘Enna Sona’ ‘Dil Se Re’ and ‘Dil Hai Chota Sa’. “I think we are Indians. We should not think small. We should think as Indians. It’s an Indian language. So, we should think beyond boundaries. Music is all about love and harmony,” she said.

Raihanah said she did not understand why an issue is being created now as nothing major had happened during the concert. “I don’t know why it is becoming such a big thing. It didn’t even happen in the stadium. Why after the show, I don’t know? Because if something like that would have happened, I would have posted it on Facebook or Twitter. It never happened. Nobody raised anything at that time and I don’t know why this is happening now,” she said. Raihanah claimed that people wanted Rahman to perform more songs.

“He is a person who does not get into any controversy. People wanted more number of songs despite a two-and-a-hour- long performance. I didn’t see people leaving. Maybe 10 out of 10,000 people would have left,” she said. The show, titled “Netru Indru Nalai” (“Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow”), took place at the SSE Arena in London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8. According to reports, Rahman performed Tamil songs at his UK show, which irked Hindi-speaking concertgoers and they staged a walkout.