Did you know Rahul Gandhi is black belt in Aikido? Here is all you need to know about the sport

Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the PHD chamber of commerce revealed that he is a black belt in Aikido. The Congress VP’s revelation came in response to a question asked by Indian boxer Vijender Singh. Replying to Vijender, Rahul said that he plays a lot of sports including swimming and is even a black belt in Aikido. For those who don’t know what is Aikido, it is a form of Japanese martial art which includes throwing, joint-locking, striking and pinning techniques, coupled with training in traditional Japanese weapons such as the sword, staff and knife. Here is all you need to know about Aikido:

1. The sport was founded by Morihei Ueshiba early in the twentieth century following his own extensive study of various armed and unarmed martial systems.

2. Aikido is a representation of centuries of Japanese martial knowledge. It is one of the most widely practised budo, or martial way, in the world.

3. What makes it different from martial arts is the fact that, Aikido is practised as more than simply a method of fighting. Influenced by the disciplines inherited from India and China, Japanese martial arts focuses on the development of internal, as well as physical, integrity.

#WATCH: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi responds to Boxer Vijender Singh’s question on sports, also answers “When will he get married?” pic.twitter.com/uyMEO155vT — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2017

4. Traditionally, Aikido is non-competitive and the players work in cooperation with a partner. In this sport, you do not win by besting an opponent, but through demonstrating an understanding of basic exercises and techniques, which become more demanding or difficult as rank increases.

5. Even though the sport includes a variety of attacks such as kicks, punches, strikes, single-hand or two-hand grabs from the front or rear, chokes, multiple person attacks, and attacks with weapons, players strive to resolve the conflict in a non-lethal, non-disruptive, yet effective manner.