Did you Know? Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first passenger to ride in Delhi Metro, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro today, revealed a fact that not many people remember. While talking about the person who was the first passenger on the Delhi Metro, PM Modi revealed that it was none other than former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PM Modi said, “On 24th December 2002…Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took a ride on the metro. This was a historic moment. Since then, it has been 15 years and the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably.” Back in 2002, while talking the metro ride for the first time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee went from Shahdara to Tis Hazari. Today is the 93rd Birthday of the former PM who is also the recipient of the prestigious Bharat Ratna. PM Modi earlier in the day visited the residence of BJP stalwart.

While talking about the Noida jinx that had been haunting the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh for over 3 decades, PM Modi said, “I want to congratulate Yogi Adityanath Ji, whose focus on good governance is taking UP to new heights.” He added, “I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe Yogi Adityanath is not ‘modern enough’ but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP did not do – he has come to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable.” He further said, “When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear…I would go to all those places in my first year itself. Driven by blind faith and superstition, leaders never went to places for decades. How unfortunate is that.” The PM then congratulated the UP CM on breaking the jinx and said, “Unfortunately, there were superstitions associated with Noida and in his own style, Yogi Adityanath has risen above these superstitions and come to Noida.”

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “I convey my greetings on the occasion of Christmas. Today we mark the birthdays of two Bharat Ratnas. One is Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the second, Atal Ji.” He added, “It is due to the people of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a strong and stable Government. I will always remain grateful to UP for their affection.” He further said, “We live in an era in which connectivity is all important. This Metro is not only for the present but also for future generations.”

In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour, said PM Narendra Modi. He added, “Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘Mera Kya’ and ends at ‘Mujhe Kya.’ We have changed this mindset. For us, decisions are about national interest and not just political gains.” He further said, “Earlier Governments took pride in making new laws. We said, we want to be the Government that removes laws that are obsolete. Good governance can’t happen when outdated laws hamper decision making.”