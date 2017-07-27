Did Shashi Tharoor just take ‘snollygoster’ jibe at Nitish Kumar? Twitterati have a field day

Shashi Tharoor defines the word ‘snollygoster’ and Twitterati think it is a jibe at Nitish Kumar. (Image: Reuters)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to define a difficult word ‘snollygoster’, and Twitterati think that it is a jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Tharoor, today tweeted: “Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster*. US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician. First Known Use: 1845. Most recent use: 26/7/17.” Janata Dal United supremo Nitish Kumar was in as the Bihar Chief Minister again, within a few hours of breaking ties with the previous Mahagathbandhan. Kumar, was earlier in an alliance with Lalu Yadav led RJD and the Congress party, but after his resignation, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government. Meanwhile, the opposition has lambasted him on the sudden turn. Earlier too Tharoor has highlighted the importance of a presidential form of government, other wise he said ‘chatur’ politicians rule.

Pointing out the shortcomings of the Indian political system, Tharoor tweeted, “Our system allows the legislature to form executive, making it easy for parties to betray the wishes of the voters. BJP was rejected in election!” He added, “This is now the third time that BJP has formed a state government after losing an election. Goa, Manipur and Bihar show our democracy in poor light.” His earlier tweet read, “His full tweet read: “I have been arguing for a presidential system of directly elected leaders at all levels. That way the winner rules. This way, chatur pols rule.”

Word of the day!

Definition of *snollygoster*

US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician

First Known Use: 1845

Most recent use: 26/7/17 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2017

Usage: ‘Congress decided to be in bed with a snollygoster in 2015 and chose to call him a snollygoster when he ditched them in 2017’ — Pinstriped Zebra (@ZebraPinstriped) July 27, 2017

I discovered Ozymandian. Suggesting or pertaining to a proud king whose empire and memory have long since crumbled into obscurity. (Shelly) — Rohit Jairath (@rohitjairath) July 27, 2017

One word commonly used “Resurrect” please use it for ur party as it stares at existential crisis, and has left India with no opposition — Priyal Guliani (@PriyalGuliani) July 27, 2017

Meanwhile, on his ‘snollygoster’ tweet, Tharoor’s followers on Twitter had a field day and had some amazing responses. Some people suggested that it was not Nitish, but Lalu who was a snollygoster. Similarly, a there were a few who said that why did Congress not call Nitish a snollygoster when he was in an alliance with its party in 2015. Interestingly, a some of the users suggested their own words taking on Tharoor’s word. One of them tweeted: “I discovered Ozymandian. Suggesting or pertaining to a proud king whose empire and memory have long since crumbled into obscurity.” Meanwhile, another tweeted: “One word commonly used “Resurrect” please use it for ur party as it stares at existential crisis, and has left India with no opposition.”