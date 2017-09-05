Did PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss Doklam standoff? Here is what Foreign Secretary Jaishankar revealed

It was the first substantive bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping after the Doklam standoff. (Photo from Twitter of PM Modi)

It was the first substantive bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping after the Doklam standoff. PM Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier on Tuesday, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here. PM Modi was accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city. During their meeting, Modi congratulated Xi on a very successful BRICS Summit, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported. After the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Secretary Jaishankar briefed media about their meeting. There was much speculation whether Modi-Xi will discuss Doklam. Here are details of Modi-Xi meeting as told by Jaishankar:-

– “It was a forward-looking conversation and not a backward-looking one”: Foreign Secretary on whether Doklam standoff was discussed.

– “Peace and tranquility in the border areas is a pre-requisite for ties to move forward.”

– “The two leaders (Modi-Xi) also reaffirmed the understanding reached at Astana between Modi and Xi to not allow differences to become disputes.”

– “The two leaders felt that there should be closer communication between the defence and security personnel of India and China.”

– “The two leaders reaffirmed that it is in the interest of both India and China to have good relations.”

Met President Xi Jinping. We held fruitful talks on bilateral relations between India and China. pic.twitter.com/hbKRPpRwyl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017

The meeting comes amid diplomatic efforts by the two sides to overcome the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army.

On August 28, India’s External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on expeditious disengagement of their border troops in the disputed Doklam area.