Diarrhoea claims three lives, affects 85 in Odisha’s Ganjam district

The patients down with diarrhoea since Friday are undergoing treatment at sub-divisional hospital, Bhanjanagara and Community Health Center (CHC), Jagannath Prasad and their condition was stated to be stable, they said.(PTI, Representative image)

At least three persons died due to diarrhoea and over 85 others were affected by the disease in Jagannath Prasad area of Ganjam district, officials said today. Of the deceased, two were women. While one died in his house, two others expired in hospital yesterday, they said. The patients down with diarrhoea since Friday are undergoing treatment at sub-divisional hospital, Bhanjanagara and Community Health Center (CHC), Jagannath Prasad and their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

State’s Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, Health Director (public health) Gyana Ranjan Tripathy, district Collector P C Chaudhary visited the hospitals and affected areas today and asked health officials to take steps to control spread of the water-borne disease. Outbreak of diarrhoea was reported from seven villages in Jagannath Prasad block. The affected villages are Alasu, Singipur, Jhada Sahi, Kadua, Kama Sheragada, Karadabani and Khairajhola. Alasu and Kadua were the worst affected, as most of the patients belong to these villages, they said.

You may also like to watch:

“The situation is under control. Health team led by Additional District Medical Officer (public health) Jagadish Patnaik camped in the area and undertook a drive to disinfect the water sources,” said Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Manoj Kumar Behera. The CDMO said at least 20 doctors along with para-medical staff rushed from different hospitals in Berhampur, Bhanjanagara and Jagannath Prasad. Some of the patients have already been discharged from hospital, he said.

Diarrhoea broke out in the area after the villagers took ‘pana’, a special sweet drink prepared on the occasion of Mahavishub Shankranti on April 14, officials said. “We have collected stool and water samples which will be sent to MKCG Medical College for test to know the exact contamination,” said ADMO (public health).