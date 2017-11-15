Diabetes, lifestyle risks loom large in Tamil Nadu, Punjab; malnutrition prevails in UP, Bihar, check full list 

The first ever “health of the nation” state-level disease burden study; that claims that some states who are placed higher on the ladder of development lag behind in health sector. (IE)

If you think that residing in a developed state scores high all the time, then chances are that you may be wrong. This is what that has been noted in the first ever “health of the nation” state-level disease burden study; that claims that some states who are placed higher on the ladder of development lag behind in health sector.

According to The Indian Express, the study shows that although UP, MP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand, in the government’s Empowered Action Group (EAG), battle child and maternal malnutrition; developed states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab and Goa also have many cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, heart ailments and diabetes. “The NCD burden is high in the southern states and Punjab. Lifestyle is a factor. But it is also possible that because for years, especially since the National Rural Health Mission was started in 2005, the focus of primary health centres and sub-centres has been on reproductive and child health because infant and maternal mortality rates were among the MDGs (Millennium Development Goals). So they have not been focussing on prevention or spreading awareness about dietary requirements. That is why the National Health Policy talks about shifting towards tackling NCDs”, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, deputy director-general for programmes, WHO, and former director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

”The DALY (Disability Adjusted Life Years) rate for stroke was the highest in West Bengal, followed by Odisha, Tripura, Assam and Chhattisgarh. Tamil Nadu had the highest DALY rate for diabetes, followed by Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Manipur,” the ‘India: Health of the Nation’s States India State-level Disease Burden Initiative’ report was quoted by IE. The report, that has been summed up by Lancet, also found that the DALY rate for diarrhoeal diseases was highest in Jharkhand; for respiratory infections, Rajasthan got the highest numbers; iron-deficiency anaemia was Highest in Bihar; neo-natal preterm birth complications were highest in Rajasthan, and Tuberculosis was Highest in UP.