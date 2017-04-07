Dholpur bypoll: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje campaigns for party candidate

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (PTI)Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today conducted a road show here to seek votes for BJP candidate Shobha Rani contesting the by-election for Dholpur assembly seat. Raje began the road show at Sagarpada along with the BJP state president Ashok Parnami which passed through several roads and areas during which she appealed people to vote for the party candidate. Both BJP and Congress leaders are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to voters today, the last day of campaigning.

After the astounding victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP is making every effort to ensure victory in the bye-election on April 9 as it has become a prestige issue for the party.

The party is seeking votes on development agenda while the Congress leaders led by PCC Chief Sachin Pilot are accusing the BJP government of failing to deliver and exuded confidence of winning the seat.

The bye-election was necessitated after the seat fell vacant on termination of the membership of B L Kushwah following conviction and life imprisonment in a murder case in December last year.

As many as 15 candidates, including 12 independents, are in the fray for the bypoll.

The BJP has fielded Kushwah’s wife Shobha Rani while the Congress candidate is veteran leader and five-time MLA Banwari Lal Sharma.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Banvari Sharma.

The seat will go to poll on April 9 and counting of votes will take place on April 13.