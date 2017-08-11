Dhinakaran downplays Palaniswami-camp’s stand against him

TTV Dinakaran (PTI)

Beleaguered AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran today sought to downplay the stand taken by the Chief Minister E K Palaniswami-led camp against him and party interim chief V K Sasikala. A resolution adopted at a meeting of the chief minister’s faction yesterday had said the appointment of Dhinakaran was against the party rules and that its cadres have been asked to ignore his directives. The meeting had also said though Sasikala was made the general secretary following the death of Jayalalithaa in December last year, she could not function in the post now in “view of extraordinary circumstances”. Downplaying Palaniswami’s camp taking a stand against him and Sasikala, Dhinakaran today said, “Ministers too are our MLAs, they support us”. He said the ministers were acting against him due to some “fear,” and only they should explain what it was. Downplaying rebellion by former chief minister O Panneerselvam, he said some may have separated from the party but it will have no bearing on the government. Dhinakaran said there will be no threat to the party-run government in Tamil Nadu till such time it continued on the path laid by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Facing onslaught from camps led by both Palaniswami and rebel leader Panneerselvam, he said the incumbent AIADMK regime was ushered in by Jayalalithaa. He said it was his desire that the government should complete its five year tenure and go on to win the 2021 Assembly polls too. “The government will have no problem till such time it goes on the path laid by Amma…if the train (government) derails from the rails (Amma’s path), then it will have to face problems,” he told reporters here. “You should ask this question to the loco pilot and those on train (chief minister and ministers), you ask them if the train is moving on the rails,” he said, and added that he was not in the government. He, however, reiterated that when warranted he would resort to “surgical action.” Reacting to the developments, Dhinakaran had yesterday put up a brave face even as he stopped short of announcing action against the chief minister for the virtual coup against him. “I have the authority to take action against anybody who is acting against party’s interest,” he had said. “For sure, all steps will be taken for party growth. If the situation warrants, surgeries will be performed. Prospects of a merger of the two factions of the AIADMK brightened with the Palaniswami-led Amma camp yesterday moving against the appointment of Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran as deputy general secretary. The move by the chief minister’s faction was hailed by the rebel camp with its chief O Panneerselvam saying a decision ‘reflective’ of people’s expectations would be taken soon