Dharmendra Pradhan says Naveen Patnaik ‘Paap ka Saashan’ has to be brought to an end in Odisha

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is on a visit to Odisha district of Jajpur said that the BJD government in Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should be voted out of power. Speaking to ANI he said, “Naveen Patnaik’s ‘Paap ka Saashan’ has to be brought to an end.” He also came out in support of his cabinet colleague Jual Oram, from whom the BJD had demanded resignation accusing him of submitting a false affidavit on poll expenditure before the Election Commission (EC), Indian Express said.

“Jual Oram challenged BJD that they are free to go to EC & Court. He’s ready for consequences. Is Naveen Patnaik ready?,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per PTI, the accusation of the BJD against the Union Tribal Affairs Minister has come at a time when the BJP is demanding the resignation of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accusing him of charging him with discrepancies in poll expenditure.

“The allegation against me is false, fabricated and politically motivated. I challenge them (BJD) to take the matter to the court,” Oram was quoted as saying by PTI. The BJD further said that the party would move the Election Commission and the court seeking action against Jual Oram.

“Oram in the abstract of the source of funds raised by candidate said that he spent nil amount from the own fund for the election campaigning. But in the Schedule-9 format, he stated that he spent about Rs 2.68 lakh from his own fund,” BJD MP Pinaki Mishra and Pratap K Deb said during a press conference, PTI said.

The press conference was held hours after BJP seeking Odisha Governor S C Jamir’s intervention in the alleged misuse of official machinery by the state government to defend Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the poll expenditure case, who is also the president of ruling party in Odisha, added the agency report.