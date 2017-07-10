Dharmendra Pradhan meets Lebanon Energy Minister Cesar Khalil at World Petroleum Congress

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan met with Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon Cesar Khalil on the sidelines of 22nd World Petroleum Congress Conference in Istanbul. (PTI)

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met with Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon Cesar Khalil on the sidelines of 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Conference in Istanbul. Pradhan met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Energy Ministers of other nations on the sidelines of the event yesterday as well. Pradhan will be in Istanbul till July 12. Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed that Pradhan will hold several bilateral meetings with petroleum ministers of other countries. “During the conference, Pradhan will chair a ministerial session on the subject ‘Current Economic Strategies in Indian Oil and Gas Sector’ and a plenary session on ‘Supply and Demand Challenges for Oil, Gas and Products’,” an official statement of the Ministry reads.

During his visit, Pradhan will also launch an event on Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) as a part of promoting upcoming oil and gas bidding rounds in India. The WPC Conference attracts ministers, chief executive officers of oil and gas multinational corporations, experts and academics from the hydrocarbon sectors.