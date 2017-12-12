DGCA probing flying of Air India aircraft with dent, 3 derostered

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India aircraft that was operated with alleged dent in its fuselage area and three personnel have been derostered, airline sources said. (PTI)

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India aircraft that was operated with alleged dent in its fuselage area and three personnel have been derostered, airline sources said. The incident involving an A319 aircraft that was flying from Patna to the national capital happened in October, they added. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a probe after it was reported that the plane was operated despite a dent or a crack being detected in the fuselage area at the time of inspection. According to the sources, the regulator has been provided with all the documents related to the matter and the probe is likely to be concluded soon. Aircraft are subject to strict inspection procedures on a regular basis.

In the wake of the alleged incident, two pilots and an engineer have been derostered till the investigation is completed, the sources said.An AIESL official said the matter is under investigation by the Air Safety Department of the DGCA and “we will await for the investigation report”. Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) is a subsidiary of the national carrier and among others, takes care of the maintenance activities of the airline’s fleet.