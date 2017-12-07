Devise mechanism to check use of non-permitted fuels around Anand Vihar: Lieutenant Governor

In order to tackle air pollution near Anand Vihar Bus terminus, Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed authorities to devise a mechanism for door-to-door checking of use of non-permitted fuels by industrial units in Sahibabad and Patparganj areas. (PTI)

In order to tackle air pollution near Anand Vihar Bus terminus, Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed authorities to devise a mechanism for door-to-door checking of use of non-permitted fuels by industrial units in Sahibabad and Patparganj areas. The L-G gave this direction while chairing a meeting convened by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to discuss and review traffic management and environment pollution in Anand Vihar. The meeting was attended by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, the principal secretary of PWD, transport commissioner and other senior officials including of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Bhure Lal made a presentation highlighting various issues, including traffic congestion, sanitation and hygiene, overcrowding at terminus. He also highlighted the need to fully pave the Anand Vihar bus terminus.

The Lt Governor directed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the PWD to carry out the paving work to reduce dust pollution around the terminus. According to the L-G office, Anil Baijal was informed that Anand Vihar is surrounded by two industrial areas — Sahibabad and Patparganj — where many units are using non- approved fuels and are burning garbage in their premises. “The Lt Governor advised the environment department, DPCC and agencies concerned to devise a mechanism for door-to-door checking and patrolling these areas for better enforcement of non-usage of non-permitted fuels,” L-G office said in a statement. According to the statement, the Lt Governor also directed the EDMC to take steps for maintenance of sanitation and hygiene in that area.

For better traffic management, the possibility of a multi-modal integration system should be explored to be headed by a single agency, Baijal said. The concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) breached the 24-hour safe limit of 80 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) in areas such as R K Puram (139.27), Anand Vihar (104.27) and Dilshad Garden (85.20) in the evening, according to the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).