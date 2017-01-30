Devendra Fadnavis will be “sent home” if he keeps slamming us: Shiv Sena

The remarks from the bickering ally came after Fadnavis hit out at it at a BJP rally here on Saturday, close on the heels of the Sena deciding against a pre-poll pact with the senior partner for civic polls in Mumbai and other cities across the state. (PTI)

Upping the ante against its ally BJP, Shiv Sena today said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be “sent home” if he continues to level charges against it in the run up to the local body polls. The remarks from the bickering ally came after Fadnavis hit out at it at a BJP rally here on Saturday, close on the heels of the Sena deciding against a pre-poll pact with the senior partner for civic polls in Mumbai and other cities across the state.

“They (BJP leaders) have been talking about building a Ram Temple for the last 28 years and duping people in the name of Uniform Civil Code. Now, they intend to give Mumbai into the hands of rich people…. if the CM continues to level low grade charges against the Shiv Sena, for time being it has left him only with a sore throat but tomorrow he will be sent home,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The allusion was to Fadnavis’s “sore throat” while he made the hard hitting speech against the Sena.

The Sena said the work done by the party in the metropolis is the “mantra” for its victory and that it does not need “goons and extortionists” to win elections.

“In states like UP and Goa, Fadnavis’s party has opened a special window to induct goons and criminals. In Maharashtra, they have wide-opened doors to induct such people. Show a certificate that you are a rapist, murderer, corrupt and gain entry into the party. This is the package being offered by them,” the Sena charged.