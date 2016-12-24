Devendra Fadnavis targets Congress, NCP over Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial project delay

Taking a swipe at erstwhile Congress-NCP regime for “failing to secure required permission for the project”, he said the approval for the project, which was pending for last 15 years, was granted immediately by Modi. (Source: PTI)

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Arabian sea, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at erstwhile Congress-NCP government for “failing” to secure the approval for the project during their 15-year rule.

“My government is following the political, social and administrative principles laid down by Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj. Like the warrior king (Shivaji) faced opposition, the project is also being opposed, but it will happen no matter what,” the CM said at a function at Gateway of India in South Mumbai.

Taking a swipe at erstwhile Congress-NCP regime for “failing to secure required permission for the project”, he said the approval for the project, which was pending for last 15 years, was granted immediately by Modi.

Proposed on around 15-hectare island off Mumbai coast, the memorial will be as high as 210 metres of which 60 per cent would be the height of the statue of Shivaji. The total cost of the project is Rs 3,600 crore of which first phase would cost Rs 2,500 crore.

“The foundation stone laying ceremony is fulfilment of electoral promise as well as a dream coming true,” the CM said.

Urging people to be Part of the function, Fadnavis said his government had taken up the preservation of forts built by the legendary 17th Century king.

“Work at Raigad has already started. We are working as sevaks (servants) and not as shasak (ruler),” he added.