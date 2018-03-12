Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra farmers’ protest: ‘Government has accepted demands’

“There has been a positive dialogue with the farmers’ leaders. Whatever tribals are entitled to, will be given to them,” Fadnavis told media.

Addressing media on ongoing farmers’ protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that their demands have been accepted. “There has been a positive dialogue with the farmers’ leaders. Whatever tribals are entitled to, will be given to them,” Fadnavis told media. In a big protest, thousands of farmers gathered in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday, marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration’s attention towards their problems. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis spoke on the issue inside Assembly and said his government was “sensitive and positive” towards the demands of farmers and tribals.

