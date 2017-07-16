Devendra Fadnavis government is ‘GR pe GR’ government: Ajit Pawar

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar today took potshots at the Devendra Fadnavis government saying it was a “GR pe GR government.”(PTI)

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar today took potshots at the Devendra Fadnavis government saying it was a “GR pe GR government.” Pawar was addressing a rally of NCP workers in Nashik. “If the government uses its brain properly while issuing government resolutions (GR), it will be saved of a GR pe GR situation. This is a GR pe GR government,” Pawar said referring to a series of government resolutions (GR) issued by the government to amend loopholes in its previous document. The NCP leader said he will raise the issue of farm loan waiver during the monsoon session as many cultivators are deprived of the loan waiver benefits. “Many farmers in the state will not get the benefit of crop loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government and we will raise this issue during the coming monsoon session,” said Pawar. “We will ask the government not to deprive any farmer of the loan waiver benefit,” he said.

He alleged that government slapped false dacoity cases against farmers who were part of the recent loan waiver agitation. The NCP leader also criticised Shiv Sena for its shaky stand. “In the beginning it (Sena) was telling that we will not be part of the union ministry but later they accepted it, the same thing has happened ahead of the presidential polls. Shiv Sena first speaks in opposition and then is part of the BJP’s decisions,” said Pawar. The former deputy chief minister trained guns at the meteorological department for its “rain forecast”. “In foreign countries forecast of the weather department proves to be correct most of the times then why is it that our meteorology department fails in prediction,” he said. NCP’s state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh, local NCP leaders were present for the rally.