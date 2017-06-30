Development takes place in phased manner, not in one day: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that development takes place in a phased manner and to ensure that it is essential that industries are set up and new technologies used. Inaugurating the ‘e-nivaran’ mobile application for electricity consumers and 10 power sub-stations built at cost of Rs 580 crore, he said whatever has been done by the energy department in such a short time span has not been done in the last few years. “Development never happens in a single day. It happens in a phased manner. It is essential to install new technologies and industries to ensure development. For this collective effort is necessary,” Adityanath said. Noting that power theft has to be stopped, as it slows down development, the chief minister said, “Payment of electricity bill contributes in the development of the nation.” “The present government is supplying power to all the 75 districts of the state without any bias while the previous dispensation wing to its narrow political mindset had ensured 24 hours power supply to select five districts,” he claimed. Adityanath alleged earlier, people in villages had to go to cities to charge their mobile phones. Exuding confidence that by October 2018 the state government will ensure 24-hour power supply in the entire state, he said, “Without people’s cooperation government schemes will not be successful.”