Development panacea of all problems: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said development was the panacea of all problems and his government wants development in all sectors. Tourism sector has an important role in the economic growth of Jharkhand as well as prosperity of its people, Das said while unveiling development projects for greater tourists spot at Patratu in Ramgarh district and also projects for upgradation and development of Hundru, Dasam, Jonha and Panchghag tourists spots. The state government has unveiled an ambitious project to strengthen further the natural beauty of Patratu dam, an official here said. Following the implementation of the project, Das expressed hope that tourists from across the country and abroad would keep visiting, which would pave way for economic growth of the state and also link the local masses with employment and self-employment opportunities. The Patratu development project has commenced, he said appealing to people to play a constructive role and co-operate to ensure that the project is completed at earliest possible time.

The responsibility of this tourists spot would be given to the local people to ensure their economic growth, he said adding that the objective of the government was to ensure participation of people in all development projects. Claiming that development work was continuously taking place in the tourism sector, the chief minister elaborated that a tourist circuit linking Gaya to Itkhori and Rampur, Maluti, Basukinath was going on. The focus of the government was to develop the tourist spots in a modern way taking into account needs of the time, he said expressing hope that lakhs of people could be linked with employment opportunities by developing the existing tourist destinations and religious places in the state. The famous Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh district was being developed on the pattern of Vaishnow Devi temple in Jammu, he said.

“We must develop a system to ensure that the visiting tourists and pilgrims should not face any sort of problem,” Das suggested. Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, who was also present on the occasion, said Patratu Dam is a symbol of Natural beauty and paradise of Jharkhand. Sinha expressed happiness that in the first phase, the dam would be beautified further at a cost of Rs 70 crore and religious place like Rajrappa was being developed. Hailing the state government, he said it (state government) has been giving impetus to development work everyday. A 500 bed hospital would be set up in Hazaribag at a cost of Rs 510 crores and NTPC would establish a power plant in Patratu, which would be a largest power plant of the country, Sinha said. Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Adventure Sports in Patratu Dam.