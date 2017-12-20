Development in progress! Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet has approved these key and big projects; check list of decisions

The Union Cabinet today approved various Bills and schemes for the development in various sectors. (Reuters)

The Union Cabinet today approved various Bills and schemes for the development in various sectors. This includes the approval of a new Consumer Protection Bill, scheme to create jobs in the textile sector and most importantly, giving nod to the first National Rail University.

The first national Rail and Transport University (NRTU) will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat. The project has been pending for the past three years.

The company will provide financial and infrastructural support to the university, and appoint Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor of the university, the statement by the Ministry of Railways said. “Existing land and infrastructure at National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) at Vadodara, Gujarat, will be utilised, and suitably modified and modernised for the purpose of the university. “In its full enrolment, it is expected to have 3,000 full-time students. The funding of the new University/ Institute is to entirely come from Ministry of Railways,” the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved a new skill development scheme having an outlay of Rs 1,300 crore with an aim to create jobs in the organised textile and related sectors. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The scheme will cover the entire value chain of textiles, excluding spinning and weaving in the organised sector. Around 10 lakh people are expected to be skilled and certified in various segments of the textile sector through the scheme, out of which 1 lakh will be in traditional sectors, an official statement said.

A new Consumer Protection Bill was also approved that seeks to establish an authority to safeguard consumers’ rights along with provisions to deal with misleading ads, sources said. In August 2015, the Centre had introduced the Consumer Protection Bill in the Lok Sabha to repeal the 30-year-old Consumer Protection Act, 1986. A Parliamentary Standing Committee had also submitted its recommendations in April last year. The consumer affairs ministry has brought a fresh bill as there were many amendments to the bill introduced in 2015. According to sources, the Cabinet has approved the introduction of the Consumer Protection Bill, 2017, leading to the withdrawal of the 2015 bill. The bill seeks to establish a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to promote, protect and enforce consumer rights. It also provides for ban on celebrities for misleading advertisements.

The Cabinet also approved an extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes, by twelve weeks i.e. up to 2nd April, 2018. It also gave an ex-post-facto approval for a MoU between India and Cuba on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine. The conferment of Central Group ‘A’ Service and Cadre Review of Group ‘A’ Executive Officers of Sashastra Seema Bal was also approved by the cabinet today.