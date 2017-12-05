Detractor Himanta Biswa Sarma tears into Rahul Gandhi; what he said

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Assam health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today slammed Rahul Gandhi for filing nomination for the next Congress president. Speaking to reporters hours after the nomination, he said that the Congress vice president got an historic opportunity to cleanse the party from feudal mindset but did not grab the opportunity. “Rahul got a historic opportunity and could have utilised it to cleanse Congress from feudal mindset but he didn’t avail it. He’s promoting same kind of feudalism and dynastic politics which his earlier generation used to do. History will judge him as a failed dynast,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress over the promotion of “Aurangzeb raj” in the party by allowing Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination paper to take over as president from mother Sonia. Speaking at a rally in Valsad district’s Dharampur, the prime minister said senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar gave an example of Jahangir, Shahjahan and Aurangzeb to convey the power shift in the party.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar, who never shies away from showing loyalty to the family, proudly said, Jahangir ki jagah jab Shahjahan aaye, kya tab koi chunav hua tha? Jab Shahjahan ki jagah Aurangzeb aaye, tab koi election hua tha? Yeh toh pehlay se hi pata tha ki jo badshah hai, uski aulad ko hi satta milegi (When Shahjahan came to throne after Jahangir or Aurangzeb came after Shahjahan, were there any elections ? This is already known that the one who is a ruler, his son would get the throne)” Narendra Modi added.

“I congratulate the Congress on their ‘Aurangzeb Raj.’ Does the Congress accept that it is a one family party? We don’t want this Aurangzebi Raaj (Aurangzeb’s rule)…. For us, the well-being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command,” the prime minister said.

In the meantime , Mani Shankar Aiyar hit back saying that anyone was free to contest elections. “Don’t compare both, during Mughal rule it was understood that after Jahangir, Aurangzeb will be the leader but here anyone is free to contest against Rahul Gandhi, it’s a totally democratic process” .

The prime minister, during his rally also said Congress had defamed Gujarat and could not tolerate or accept leaders from the state. “Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people,” he added.