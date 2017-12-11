Despite crack in body, Air India pilots fly damaged Airbus A-319 plane; here’s what happened

Even after discovering a crack in the main body section of the aircraft, two senior commanders and a flight engineer of Air India still operated the flight. (PTI)

Even after discovering a crack in the main body section of the aircraft, two senior commanders and a flight engineer of Air India still operated the flight. The crew have been grounded for flying the plane. Meanwhile, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the airline are probing the slip. The crew reportedly operated the flight even after discovering the crack on the main body section of the Airbus A-319 during a pre-flight walk around inspection. As per a Times of India report, the pilots and flight engineer observed a deep dent with a crack during the pre-flight walk around of the aircraft on the tarmac at Patna airport. But instead of reporting the issue, they operated the flight to Delhi. Then on arrival gave a voluntary report about the crack in the fuselage.

It was because of rostering reasons that instead of the usual combo of a caption and a co-pilot, two experienced commanders were to fly the aircraft. The airline has meanwhile de-rostered the crew after getting the voluntary report and have begun the investigation of the lapse.

As per the report, it was a good fortune that the flight was uneventful, else there was a potential for things to go wrong due to the crack. TOI also reported that the airline was probing the reason behind the cause of the dent and the crack, while the regulator has also asked as to why the crew operated the flight after observing the same and why they did not ground the plane to operate the flight after carrying out repairs.

Earlier in August, a crack in the main cockpit window forced an Air India plane from Frankfurt to Delhi to land mid-way in Tehran. AI 120 Frankfurt-Delhi plane had landed at Tehran at 6.20 AM as a “precautionary” measure, according to the airline spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar. There were 249 passengers onboard the aircraft.