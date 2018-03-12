Despite chill in ties, Indian surgeon to visit Karachi to perform liver transplants, train doctors in Pakistan

In a unique gesture of kindness and humanity, Indian surgeon Prof Dr Subhash Gupta will be visiting Pakistan’s Karachi to perform three to four liver transplants at the Ojha campus of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS). (Representative photo: Reuters)

Gupta, who is an eminent Indian liver transplant surgeon, will be visiting the neighbouring country along with his team this month, reported The Tribune.

Once there, he will also train a team of Pakistani surgeons so that they can carry out the complicated surgery locally sans the supervision of any foreign expert in the future. The visit comes despite the tensions between India and Pakistan at the border and ongoing clashes between the two countries along the Line of Control in Kashmir and working boundary in Punjab.

Prof Saeed Quraishy, the DUHS Vice-Chancellor announced at a medical conference that Dr Gupta will be arriving in Karachi to carry out the liver transplant surgeries this month at the Ojha campus of DUHS. However, this is not the first time Dr Gupta will be visiting the country. Earlier in December 2017 too, Gupta had performed liver transplant surgeries in Karachi.

According to Prof Quraishy, the nation faces a basic hurdle of lack of trained human resources to perform liver transplants locally. This, according to him, is pushing the patients who need to undergo liver transplants to either visit the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad or abroad. However, after Dr Gupta’s visit, Prof Quraishy is hopeful that after learning from the Indian and other countries’ surgeons, doctors in Pakistan would be able to perform liver transplants without the supervision of any foreign expert.

As per a report by TOI, 56-year-old Dr Gupta is based in Delhi and is currently holding the post of the chairman of Liver and Biliary Sciences department at Max Super Speciality Hospital.