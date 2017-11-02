Derogatory Facebook post on PM Narendra Modi: Alleged fan of Mersal star Vijay apprehended

A 19-year-old boy, allegedly a fan of actor Vijay, belonging from Tamil Nadu’s Sriviliputhur town has been arrested by police after he posted derogatory comments on Facebook against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/@actorvijay)

A 19-year-old boy, allegedly a fan of actor Vijay, belonging from Tamil Nadu’s Sriviliputhur town has been arrested by police after he posted derogatory comments on Facebook against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. S. Thirumurugan has been booked under CrPC’s section 505 and under the IT Act, the incident has been attributed to the fallout of the recent standoff between BJP state leaders and fans of the actor over the release of his recent film ‘Mersal’. K Marimuthu, BJP district secretary, after spotting the post filed a complaint with police that someone by the name ‘Sachin Thiru’ had posted ‘filthy’ comments on the social website against Narendra Modi and even stated that the PM must be taught a lesson.

The film had criticised the introduction of GST (Goods and Services Tax) and Demonetisation which didn’t go down well with the BJP state leaders and they wanted to snip two scenes from the film. The demonetisation dialogue is about a man who has been restrained by goons abroad and saying that his wallet is empty because India now has only digital money. The GST furore surfaced after a dialogue blamed the tax burden for the lack of free medicare access to all citizens.