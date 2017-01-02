Deputy speaker M Thambidurai appeals to V K Sasikala to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai today appealed to the newly appointed party general secretary V K Sasikala to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. (PTI)

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai today appealed to the newly appointed party general secretary V K Sasikala to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, saying the leadership in both the party and governance should be with the same person.

Speaking to reporters after calling on Sasikala, the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker also cited the ongoing political tussle in the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh to drive home his point that the control of government and party should vest in the same person.

“Now you see problem has cropped up in Uttar Pradesh, the party was with father and government with son that is why the leadership of both the party and governance should be with the same person,” he said replying to a question.

Thambidurai met the AIADMK chief at Poes Garden residence of her mentor J Jayalalithaa and gave her a representation urging her to take over as CM. Sasikala becoming the Chief Minister was only “natural and just”, he said.

Sasikala, appointed as General Secretary by the AIADMK’s top decision-making body General Council on December 29, took charge of the post on December 31, pledging to take forward the legacy of Jayalalithaa.

Already, almost all state ministers, part of the O Panneerselvam cabinet, have made similar appeals urging Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Thambidurai said he appealed to Sasikala to become Chief Minister just like her mentor.

He said “Chinamma”, as Sasikala is called by partymen, was a “deserving and eligible person” and that was why she was appointed party general secretary.

“Only on that basis (she is the eligible person) we are appealing again to her to take on the reigns of governance too… This is because the responsibility of governing the party and the government should lie with the same person,” he said.