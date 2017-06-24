Deputy CM Nirmal Singh for implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir

GST should be implemented in J&K and if it is not implemented we cannot control the situation then,” Singh said at a seminar here.(PTI)

Warning of chaos if Goods and Services Tax is not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir by July 1, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said the government would not be able to control the situation that emerges. “We have told our people that if GST is not implemented by July 1, there will be chaos. GST should be implemented in J&K and if it is not implemented we cannot control the situation then,” Singh said at a seminar here.

“We hope GST will be implemented in J&K before July 1 but Opposition is creating hurdles in it,” he said. “We cannot stay in power by compromising on our basic ideology,” Singh said while hitting out at the opposition for raking up issues like Kashmiri Pandit townships, Sainik colonies and GST. On the situation in Kashmir, he said “we are in a transition phase and in a decisive phase. The proxy war waged by Pakistan against J&K and India and its nationalistic forces are on same page for stamping it out and central and state government are united in this. There will be decisive decision in the future. We will fight and win it”.

You may also like to watch:

“Jammu people have voted for BJP and made its victorious and created such a situation in which we incorporated the ideology of BJP in the manifesto. We did not leave that ideology. We cannot leave that ideology,” he said. “We formed the government after three months long discussion and set up the government for giving people governance. We have performed and ensured equal development and governance in all three regions of J&K,” he added.

He said that Rs 80,000 crore package has been granted in J&K and smart cities for Jammu and Srinagar. “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Two years cannot change everything but today they way the mindset of people and political class have been contained and ensured that J&K is integral part of India is what we have been talking about,” he added.

“We are passing through a transition state. There is desperation from separatists and militants. The PM and BJP are focused on J&K. They are working to better the situation in J&K,” he said. Singh said “for the first time, the Centre has made J&K as their first priority. In J&K, the nationalist forces would have to be strengthened and the separatists and terrorists forces would be stamped out soon here”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured friendship with Pakistan. He kept the agenda of the friendship and neghbourhood as his first priority with Pakistan and instead we got in returned Pathankot, and beheading of our soldiers. PM also gave a message to Pakistan by undertaking surgical strike that we can cross the border and hit you,” he said.

On 2016 unrest, he said “Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kashmir thrice and he said talks cannot be held in an environment of gun battles and firing. The Centre and state government has said it clearly that no talks can be held under the shadow of guns in hinterland and blasts of mortars on the border by Pakistan”. A vigorous anti-terrorism operation is on and 40 militants have been killed in the past one month in Kashmir, he said adding “We have not compromised on terrorism”.

NIA has successfully conducted raids against separatists in Kashmir which has never happened in the past, he said. “Majority of people in Kashmir want peace. On June 21, 400 schoolchildren participated in yoga camps in Kashmir,” he added.