Depression over Bay of Bengal weakens, rainfull intensity reduced

The depression over the Bay of Bengal gradually weakened and the intensity of rainfall reduced in Odisha today, but squally winds prevailed and the sea condition remained rough along the state’s coast. The depression moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 15 kmph and lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east of Gopalpur and 120 km south-southwest of Paradip, the Meteorological Centre here said. The system is likely to move north-northeastwards along and off Odisha coast towards West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. It is very likely to maintain its intensity during the next 24 hours and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure, it said.

Rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in the coastal region and at one or two places in the interior districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours, but the intensity was gradually receding, said the director of the local MeT Centre, Sarat Chandra Sahu. However, squally winds would prevail along the coast and therefore, Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) would be kept hoisted at all ports in Odisha, he said. Squally winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast for the next 24 hours.

As sea conditions would be rough to very rough along and off the Odisha coast during the period, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, the MeT officer said. Many places in southern, coastal and interior parts of the state received rainfall of varied intensity for last two days that caused damage to standing paddy crops, harvested paddy and vegetables in several areas.