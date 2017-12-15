Deploy adequate Central forces for Sabang bypoll, says BJP

It is the duty of the election commission to ensure that free and fair voting takes place,” BJP leader Mukul Roy said. (PTI)

The West Bengal BJP unit today accused the ruling TMC of “letting loose a reign of terror” and demanded adequate deployment of Central paramilitary forces for the Sabang assembly bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on December 21. The BJP today organised a sit-in demonstration outside the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal and demanded deployment of adequate Central forces to ensure free and fair elections. “According to the norms of election commission of India, we want Central paramilitary forces to be deployed in all the booths of Sabang constituency. Democracy is under threat and TMC has let loose a reign of terror. It is the duty of the election commission to ensure that free and fair voting takes place,” BJP leader Mukul Roy said. Earlier this week a BJP delegation had met the CEO and submitted a deputation in this regard.

The CEO of West Bengal had already sent eight companies of Central forces to Sabang. But the BJP wants 14 companies of Central forces to be deployed in Sabang. The TMC leadership while reacting to BJP’s demand said, “they can ask for as many force they want to. They had tried the same trick in 2016 but had failed. The people of West Bengal stands with Mamata Banerjee, we will win the seat with a much bigger margin”.