Department of Telecom allocates 1076 for UP Chief Minister helpline

The Department of Telecom has allocated ‘1076’ as the number for UP Chief Minister’s helpline to which the public can call and register complaints once it is operational. ” The undersigned is directed to convey the the approval for shortcode ‘1076’ to the government of Uttar Pradesh for its chief minister helpline…” a DoT order said. The helpline number will reportedly be operated by UP Chief Minister Office with help of call centre with manpower of 500 people.

As per a report, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to set up CM Helpline on which people can register their grievances. The staff will note down the complaint and forward it to the department concerned for appropriate action. The progress on complaints will be monitored by CM office, as per the proposal. The number is reportedly expected to be operational by the end of this year.