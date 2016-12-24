Dense fog in Delhi, 52 trains running late

Delhi was today enveloped in a dense cover of fog with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celisus even as 52 trains were running late and seven others rescheduled due to fog in northern states. (IE)

Delhi was today enveloped in a dense cover of fog with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celisus even as 52 trains were running late and seven others rescheduled due to fog in northern states.

The visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 300 meters and 200 meters respectively at 5.30 AM. It dipped to 200 meters at Safdarjung while it was 300 meters at Palam, at 8.30 AM, said the official.

The fog affected visibility resulted in late running of 52 trains while 7 trains were rescheduled, said a Railways spokesperson.

You may also like to watch:

Flight operations at Delhi airport, however, remained normal, said a Delhi airport spokesperson.

The day ahead is forecast to be clear with maximum temperature expected to hover around 24 degrees, said MeT official.

Humidity was recorded at 97 percent at 8.30 AM.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius yesterday, while minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.