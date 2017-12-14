Dengue death in Fortis Gurgaon: Haryana government probe points out at hospital negligence

Dengue death in Fortis Gurgaon: Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has set up a committee to probe the allegation of medical negligence in the dengue death of a seven-year-old girl at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon.

Dengue death in Fortis Gurgaon: Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has set up a committee to probe the allegation of medical negligence in the dengue death of a seven-year-old girl at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon. The panel has concluded that ‘withdrawal of life support by the hospital in the ambulance amounts to negligence and is against law…’ The girl succumbed to dengue shock syndrome on September 15, after a 15-day stay at Fortis, Gurgaon. Her family had alleged overcharging, to the tune of Rs 16 lakh, and medical negligence.

Pointing out that it’s the “treating doctor’s responsibility to ensure that the discharge is as safe and appropriate as possible under the circumstances,” the report says, “this responsibility includes helping the patient to follow up after discharge. Maintaining the therapeutic alliance does not end with an against medical advice discharge (AMA); it only transfers the alliance to another setting. So by taking off oxygen and other life supporting treatment, the doctors have not kept the patient on the same treatment line. This is lapse/ negligence/ unethical conduct also… Hence the case is recommended to be sent to Medical Council of India for action… under this, all senior doctors treating case… should be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, a man has registered a police complaint against Fortis Hospital, Noida, alleging that he was charged over Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of his daughter who died four hours after being admitted there.

Joginder Singh in his complaint alleged that Shweta had became unconscious on November 18 following which she was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. She was later discharged.

On November 20, she again lost consciousness and was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Noida at 1 am.

Singh claimed that the doctors gave Shweta an injection and admitted her to the ICU. At 5 am, she was declared dead by the doctors.

He alleged that he was given a bill of Rs 1.03 lakh for the treatment lasting four hours and was allowed to take the body only after the amount was paid.

A police official at the Sector 58 Police Station said the complaint has been received and the district magistrate has formed a committee to probe the matter.

“The hospital, however, claimed that there was no overcharging or negligence. The hospital management is cooperating in the investigation,” the official said.